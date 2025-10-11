Bulgaria celebrates UN membership anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria hosted a ceremonial validation of a special commemorative edition of a postage stamp, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership in the United Nations (UN), Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev, who affixed the first stamp on the commemorative edition.

“Bulgaria regards multilateralism and the UN as the most effective instruments for addressing challenges in today’s international environment,” Minister Georgiev stated in his speech.

He emphasized the country’s long-standing commitment to the principles and goals enshrined in the UN Charter, which serve as a foundation for peace, security, and sustainable development.

Minister Georgiev also expressed Bulgaria’s support for the ongoing reform process within the UN system, aimed at ensuring it responds more effectively to dynamic global challenges in times of conflict, instability, and terrorism.

In his address, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov noted that the commemorative stamp will carry Bulgaria’s message to the world as an active and constructive member of the Organization. “A postage stamp is a small artistic canvas that easily crosses borders and tells our story. Through it, significant events are recorded in the collective memory of generations,” Minister Karadzhov emphasized.

Topics related to international organizations have held a special place in Bulgarian philately since the early 1960s, with notable issues dedicated to the Red Cross, the World Wildlife Fund, UNESCO, and the UN.

The first Bulgarian postage stamp dedicated to the United Nations was issued in 1961.

During the ceremony, Minister Georgiev also presented awards to the finalists of the national student essay competition on the topic: “Bulgaria in the UN: The Voice of Small and Medium-Sized States in World Politics.”

“Young people who analyze, participate, and work on topics related to multilateral diplomacy represent the next step in developing our engagement with the UN system,” noted Bulgaria’s top diplomat. He stressed the importance of active involvement of the Bulgarian public, especially youth, in strengthening the country’s authority within the organization. Minister Georgiev also acknowledged the UN Society in Bulgaria, which over the years has become a valuable partner and trusted advisor on foreign policy matters.

The first prize in the competition was awarded to Lazara Prichkapova, who will join the Bulgarian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Finalists Yordan Petrov, Nikolay Shukerov, and Ivana Yotova received certificates and honorary awards.