Fitch confirms stable outlook for Uzbekistan’s Universal Bank

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the creditworthiness of Uzbekistan’s Universal Bank JSCB, maintaining its long-term issuer default rating at ‘B-’ with a stable outlook. The decision reflects a balance of solid profitability and adequate capital against governance concerns and concentrated lending risks.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register