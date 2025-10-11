Uzbekistan showcases major breakthroughs in solar, wind, and energy storage

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 11. As a result of efforts over the past six years, Uzbekistan has commissioned 12 solar and 5 wind power plants with a total capacity of 4,682 MW (3,030 MW from solar and 1,652 MW from wind), generating "green" energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

This was announced during an online meeting between the Minister of Energy and young professionals. The event brought together 50 young specialists studying abroad in the fuel and energy sector, conducting research in renewable energy, and working in international companies.

In addition, two energy storage systems with a total capacity of 300 MW and eight modern thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 3,274 MW have been put into operation.

During the past period of 2025, solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan produced over 8 billion kWh of electricity. Renewable energy accounted for 22 percent of the country’s total electricity production, with plans to increase this share to 54 percent by 2030.

These investment projects are being implemented by major international companies, including ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), Masdar, Tepelen Group AG, and Amea Power (UAE), Total Energies, Voltalia, and EDF (France), Gezhouba Overseas Investment Group, China Datang Overseas Investment, and Universal Energy (China), Hyper Partners and Siemens Energy (Germany), Stone City Energy (Netherlands), Nebras (Qatar), Sojitz Corporation and Kyuden International Corporation (Japan), as well as Aksa Enerji, Cengiz Enerji, and Odash Enerji (Türkiye).

Notably, the meeting supported initiatives to introduce innovative technologies in the energy sector, enhance management efficiency through artificial intelligence, develop new methods of natural gas production, produce biogas from plants considering climatic conditions, modernize energy devices, and localize their production. Recommendations were provided for the practical implementation of these proposals, and each young specialist was assigned a responsible industry mentor.

Following a dynamic and substantive discussion, participants agreed to continue holding such meetings in the future.