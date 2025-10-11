Turkmenistan lights way on renewables and regional projects in Brussels

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Energy sector leaders from Central Asian countries, including representatives from Turkmenistan, met in Brussels and discussed renewable energy priorities, regional electricity trade, and cross-border cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmenistan Ministry of Energy.

The meeting, held at the office of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), was part of a working visit organized under the EU4SustainableCentralAsia: Renewable Energy in Central Asia (EURECA) project, which is supported by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany. The visit featured thematic sessions, technical site visits, and a regional dialogue on energy policy.

The Turkmen delegation, comprising three officials from the Ministry of Energy, was joined by heads and deputy representatives of energy agencies from other Central Asian countries, as well as technical specialists. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, delivered a welcoming address, highlighting Turkmenistan’s role in ensuring stable regional energy supplies while advancing its climate commitments and clean energy initiatives.

The delegation highlighted the country’s achievements, including the completion of a 10 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant and preparations for a 300 MW solar power plant, as well as ongoing work on wind energy and smart energy solutions in Arkadag city. Personnel training and cooperation programs with GIZ were also noted.

The visit coincided with the Global Gateway Forum 2025, during which Turkmen officials engaged with European partners and international financial institutions to prepare and scale green energy projects, including regional hydropower development and grid modernization.