Azerbaijan, EU discuss expanding cooperation in several areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Brussels, the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He reported that the meeting discussed the future prospects of the Zangezur Corridor, as well as possible EU support for the development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure.

"We presented detailed information on the strategically important projects being implemented by Azerbaijan in this area. We also exchanged views on the EU's possible participation in these projects. The meeting also discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, digitalization, innovation, and ICT," Rashad Nabiyev noted.