Today, four years ago: Armenia hit its fourth missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Today marks the fourth anniversary of Armenia's missile strike on Ganja, which occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. on October 11, 2020, Trend reports.

Ten innocent people lost their lives and forty more were injured when a ballistic missile attack hit the heart of the city.

This fourth missile strike on Ganja exemplified Armenia's military-political leadership's policy of terror against civilians, in gross violation of the Geneva Convention, UN resolutions, the Hague Convention, UNESCO, and other international and regional obligations to which Armenia was bound.

Throughout the conflict, Ganja endured a total of five missile and heavy artillery attacks, which claimed 26 lives, injured 175 people, and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

The war, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days, saw the deaths of 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 54 men, 27 women, and 12 children. Additionally, 444 people were injured, including 268 men, 109 women, and 67 children, as a result of Armenia's military actions.

Notably, the former so-called “president” of the Karabakh separatists, Arayik Harutyunyan, who was accused of orchestrating terrorist attacks on Ganja's civilian population during the Second Karabakh War, has been detained by the State Security Service and transferred to Baku.

