France defeats Azerbaijan in World Cup Qualifier in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The match between the national teams of France and Azerbaijan, which took place as part of the European zone qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, concluded in Paris, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Parc des Princes stadium, ended with a 3-0 victory for the home team.

Kylian Mbappé, Adrien Rabiot and Florian Thauvin scored for the French national team.

The match was refereed by Norwegian FIFA referee Rohit Saggi.

After three rounds, the Azerbaijani team is in last place in the group.

The team led by Ayhan Abbasov will play its fourth match in the group on October 13 in Poland against Ukraine.