BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Innovations will be implemented on a new generation Ro-Pax ferry, being built at the Baku Shipyard (BGZ) by order of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the AZCON Holding companies, according to schedule, Trend reports.

As much as 70 percent of the total work on the project and 99 percent of the ship's hull and engineering work have already been completed.

Besides, 94 percent progress has been recorded in the procurement and supply process.

In parallel, electrical installation work, assembly of mechanisms, insulation, and construction of living quarters are being carried out.

The commissioning of the Ro-Pax type ferry, which will be the third of this type in the ASCO fleet, will make a significant contribution to the continuity of the increasing cargo and passenger flows in the Caspian Sea, as well as along the Middle Corridor, and the sustainability of transportation.

In comparison with previous vessels of the same type, constructive and functional innovations are applied in this project.

A three-ton utility crane will be installed on the ship, as well as additional storage tanks for the compressed air system.

It's planned to install a separate power supply system for refrigerated containers on the ferry and an infrastructure to detect hazardous gases in the cargo compartment.

Moreover, additional detection equipment for the foam fire extinguishing system, two valve doors, one metal door, and one additional hatch will be included in the ship's structure.

An automatic railway track system will be implemented on the ferry, and a new braking system will be installed on the cargo platform.

There will also be innovations in the main engine room.

An additional cooling system will be integrated in this compartment, as well as two service hatches, and two service cranes will be placed.

The project is being implemented based on the principles of energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact requirements.

AZCON (Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding) operates as a public legal entity, strategically positioned to optimize the governance and operational synergy of state-owned enterprises, state-affiliated business entities, and public legal entities within its jurisdiction. The objective is to optimize operational efficiencies, bolster competitive advantage, and fortify fiscal sustainability in accordance with established protocols.

