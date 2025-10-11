Estonia gives green light to new defense innovation command

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Government of Estonia has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to amend the Defense Forces Statute, introducing a new structural unit within the Estonian Defense Forces, the Future Capabilities and Innovation Command.

According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, the new command will focus on developing and implementing next-generation defense capabilities in cooperation with the national defense industry.

“Modern conflicts have demonstrated how rapidly the battlefield is evolving and how vital it is to develop innovative defense solutions. The purpose of the Future Capabilities and Innovation Command is to test, develop, and bring future capabilities into operational use through close collaboration with the defense industry,” Minister Pevkur said.

The new command will coordinate expertise and develop methods to address critical capability gaps swiftly and effectively.

“Our role is to consolidate knowledge and create processes that allow us to respond to emerging capability needs in an accelerated manner while ensuring high-quality solutions. Our activities will cover the entire chain — from identifying capability gaps to acquiring the necessary solutions — taking into account the overall needs and resources of the Defense Forces. Innovation does not always mean inventing something new; it often means recognizing, refining, and applying the value that already exists in Estonia — whether that’s knowledge, equipment, infrastructure, or best practices,” said Major Ivo Peets, Commander of the Future Capabilities and Innovation Command.

The Future Capabilities and Innovation Command will be responsible for managing capability growth within the Defense Forces, ensuring ongoing modernization, and maintaining situational awareness. The new structure will also serve as a bridge between the defense and civilian sectors, combining expertise and resources to accelerate the development and implementation of key projects.