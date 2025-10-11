Wizz Air launches direct flights between Georgia's Kutaisi and Venice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Wizz Air has received approval from Georgia’s Civil Aviation Agency to operate regular flights on a new route connecting Kutaisi and Venice, Trend reports.

The new service will begin with the start of the winter navigation season, with flights scheduled to launch on December 2. According to the airline, the Venice–Kutaisi–Venice route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Wizz Air currently operates flights from Georgia to 23 destinations, offering around 72 weekly services. In the first nine months of this year, the airline carried more than 1 million passengers, strengthening its position as Georgia’s leading carrier in the low-cost segment.