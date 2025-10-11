Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar September 29 1.7 October 6 1.7 September 30 1.7 October 7 1.7 October 1 1.7 October 8 1.7 October 2 1.7 October 9 1.7 October 3 1.7 October 10 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0252 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01434 manat and amounted to 1.98066 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro September 29 1.9937 October 6 1.9927 September 30 1.9940 October 7 1.9886 October 1 2.0000 October 8 1.9748 October 2 1.9952 October 9 1.9797 October 3 1.9921 October 10 1.9675 Average rate per week 1.995 Average rate per week 1.98066

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0275 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.07234 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble September 29 2.0350 October 6 2.0663 September 30 2.0497 October 7 2.0473 October 1 2.0518 October 8 2.0643 October 2 2.0763 October 9 2.0900 October 3 2.0614 October 10 2.0938 Average rate per week 2.05484 Average rate per week 2.07234

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat and amounted to 0.04076 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira September 29 0.0409 October 6 0.0408 September 30 0.0409 October 7 0.0408 October 1 0.0409 October 8 0.0408 October 2 0.0409 October 9 0.0407 October 3 0.0408 October 10 0.0407 Average rate per week 0.04088 Average rate per week 0.04076

