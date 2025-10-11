Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 11 October 2025 16:07 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

September 29

1.7

October 6

1.7

September 30

1.7

October 7

1.7

October 1

1.7

October 8

1.7

October 2

1.7

October 9

1.7

October 3

1.7

October 10

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0252 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01434 manat and amounted to 1.98066 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

September 29

1.9937

October 6

1.9927

September 30

1.9940

October 7

1.9886

October 1

2.0000

October 8

1.9748

October 2

1.9952

October 9

1.9797

October 3

1.9921

October 10

1.9675

Average rate per week

1.995

Average rate per week

1.98066

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0275 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.07234 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

September 29

2.0350

October 6

2.0663

September 30

2.0497

October 7

2.0473

October 1

2.0518

October 8

2.0643

October 2

2.0763

October 9

2.0900

October 3

2.0614

October 10

2.0938

Average rate per week

2.05484

Average rate per week

2.07234

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat and amounted to 0.04076 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

September 29

0.0409

October 6

0.0408

September 30

0.0409

October 7

0.0408

October 1

0.0409

October 8

0.0408

October 2

0.0409

October 9

0.0407

October 3

0.0408

October 10

0.0407

Average rate per week

0.04088

Average rate per week

0.04076

