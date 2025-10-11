Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
September 29
|
1.7
|
October 6
|
1.7
|
September 30
|
1.7
|
October 7
|
1.7
|
October 1
|
1.7
|
October 8
|
1.7
|
October 2
|
1.7
|
October 9
|
1.7
|
October 3
|
1.7
|
October 10
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0252 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01434 manat and amounted to 1.98066 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
September 29
|
1.9937
|
October 6
|
1.9927
|
September 30
|
1.9940
|
October 7
|
1.9886
|
October 1
|
2.0000
|
October 8
|
1.9748
|
October 2
|
1.9952
|
October 9
|
1.9797
|
October 3
|
1.9921
|
October 10
|
1.9675
|
Average rate per week
|
1.995
|
Average rate per week
|
1.98066
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0275 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.07234 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
September 29
|
2.0350
|
October 6
|
2.0663
|
September 30
|
2.0497
|
October 7
|
2.0473
|
October 1
|
2.0518
|
October 8
|
2.0643
|
October 2
|
2.0763
|
October 9
|
2.0900
|
October 3
|
2.0614
|
October 10
|
2.0938
|
Average rate per week
|
2.05484
|
Average rate per week
|
2.07234
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat and amounted to 0.04076 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
September 29
|
0.0409
|
October 6
|
0.0408
|
September 30
|
0.0409
|
October 7
|
0.0408
|
October 1
|
0.0409
|
October 8
|
0.0408
|
October 2
|
0.0409
|
October 9
|
0.0407
|
October 3
|
0.0408
|
October 10
|
0.0407
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04088
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04076
