Tajikistan, Russia set sights on digital future for economic growth

Photo: Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 11. Tajikistan and Russia are strengthening cooperation in the digitalization of economic sectors via the IT Park, Trend reports via the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan.

The initiatives have been discussed during a meeting between Khurshed Mirzo, Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan, and Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Russian Federation, held on October 9 at IT Park Dushanbe.

The sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in information technology, developing an innovation ecosystem, and supporting startups. The Russian delegation was also introduced to the infrastructure and achievements of IT Park residents.

Moreover, it was noted that joint efforts will help implement scientific and technical projects, introduce advanced digital practices, and strengthen human potential in the field of digital innovation.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation and implement new initiatives in innovation and digital technologies.