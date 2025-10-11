Uzbekistan and Russia turn page with nuclear medicine center in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 11. The official launch of the Nuclear Medicine Center project took place in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzatom.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held with the support of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia.

The Nuclear Medicine Center will initially focus on early cancer diagnosis using advanced technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and will introduce non-invasive tumor treatments with “Gamma Knife” and “Cyber Knife” systems. The center will also include a radiopharmaceutical laboratory.

This state-of-the-art facility will enable Uzbekistan to establish a comprehensive oncology care cycle, providing early and accurate cancer diagnosis. It is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs, including specialists in radiology, medical physics, and radiochemistry, as well as serve as a scientific hub for developing a national training system in nuclear medicine.

In September 2025, during the visit of Alexander Beglov, Governor of Saint Petersburg, to Tashkent, an updated cooperation plan between Saint Petersburg and Tashkent was signed, extending through 2028. The agreement includes projects in healthcare, education, industry, and trade. Beglov also announced plans to establish the Nuclear Medicine Center in Tashkent in 2027 with the participation of the Berezin Saint Petersburg Medical Institute.