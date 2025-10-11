Azerbaijani cyber teams stand out among top performers at CIDC 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC 2025), one of Azerbaijan’s leading cybersecurity events, was held for the second time at the Baku Congress Center on October 9-10, bringing together the country’s strongest cyber defense teams to compete in simulated attack and defense scenarios, Trend reports.

The event also featured an exhibition of cybersecurity solutions, where the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center (ACC), operating under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), showcased its stand and presented two locally developed products, “GAIA” and “Awero.” Both solutions demonstrated advanced functionality and practical applications in digital security.

As part of the program, panel discussions addressed current cyber challenges. During a session titled “A New Playground for Cybercriminals: Smart Cities,” Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency’s Board, Shahin Aliyev, discussed cybersecurity threats and innovative defense models for smart city infrastructure.

In the competition’s cyber warfare segment, two teams representing the Innovation and Digital Development Agency achieved notable success. The “Digital Rangers” team, composed of IRIA employees, and the “Dopamine” team from the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, both secured positions within the top ten finalists.

ACC’s participation in the event underscored the importance of strengthening local and international partnerships in the cybersecurity field and highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing digital resilience on the global stage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel