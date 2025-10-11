World Bank weighs support to revive Aral Sea basin projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 11. Two new World Bank–backed projects may soon be launched in the Aral Sea basin, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

The government said that 42 environmental initiatives are already underway in the region. The initiatives were discussed at the second meeting of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), chaired by Kazakhstan and held in Astana.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized that the fate of the Aral Sea, the rational and equitable use of transboundary waters, and the preservation of natural resources are issues that extend far beyond regional borders.

“These matters form part of the global environmental agenda linked to sustainable development, food and energy security, and the quality of life of tens of millions of people. At the recent UN General Assembly, our leaders stressed the importance of trust, solidarity, and collective action to protect the environment. Kazakhstan fully shares this position,” Bozumbayev said.

Participants discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the IFAS Council of Heads of Founding States, scheduled for April next year, as well as progress on the Executive Committee’s work plan for Kazakhstan’s 2024–2026 chairmanship.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Action Program to assist the Aral Sea Basin countries, the Regional Environmental Protection Program for Sustainable Development in Central Asia, and the activities of the Working Group on improving IFAS’s organizational structure and legal framework.

The Executive Committee proposed designating March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya, and the Syr Darya rivers. The session concluded with a signing ceremony of the Board’s adopted decisions.