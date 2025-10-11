Kazakhstan’s nuclear naming contest reaches final countdown

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 11. The contest to choose a name for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant has concluded, with more than 27,000 people participating, Trend reports via the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy.

The contest, launched on September 25, 2025, via the eGov Mobile application, ran for two weeks. The submitted proposals are now being processed.

Specialists will analyze and systematize all entries and prepare a consolidated report, which will then be reviewed by the Competition Commission. The final decision on the plant’s name will be made at a commission meeting at the end of October.

The agency noted that the contest demonstrates open collaboration between the state and civil society, as well as high public engagement.

Kazakhstan is set to build its first nuclear power plant with Russian company Rosatom. The development follows a nationwide referendum held on October 6, 2024, in which 71.12 percent of voters supported the establishment of nuclear power facilities, with a turnout of 63.66 percent.