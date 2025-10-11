Iranian product exports via Caspian port skyrocket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Product exports through the Caspian port of Gilan Province, located in northern Iran, grew by 289 percent during the first half of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through September 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through September 21, 2024), Meysam Mohammadinejad, an official at Iran's Anzali Free Trade Zone, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 172,000 tons of products were exported through the Caspian port in the reporting period compared to the same period last year (44,000 tons).

Mohammadinejad said that in the first half, the number of ships carrying export products from the Caspian port grew to 88 from 26 recorded in the first half of last year.

The port authority reported that a substantial volume of 320,000 metric tons of goods was transacted via the Caspian port over a six-month operational period. The influx of product imports experienced a six percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.

As many as 183,000 tons of crude oil, mainly intended for food, were imported through this port. Crude oil imports rose by 41 percent compared to the same period last year.

"In total, 540,000 tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at the Caspian port in the six months. This indicates a 43 percent rise compared to the same period last year," he added.

To note, the Caspian port is the port with the largest infrastructure in the Caspian Sea of ​​Iran. This port was established to develop economic relations with the Caspian littoral countries and increase cargo transportation within the North-South International Transport Corridor.

