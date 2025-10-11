Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 4 currencies dropped compared to October 9.

The official rate for $1 is 582,899 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,959 rials. On October 9, the euro was priced at 670,299 rials.

Currency Rial on October 11 Rial on October 9 1 US dollar USD 582,899 577,518 1 British pound GBP 777,589 773,316 1 Swiss franc CHF 727,288 720,086 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,284 61,142 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,637 57,817 1 Danish krone DKK 90,649 89,762 1 Indian rupee INR 6,568 6,504 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,720 157,255 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,900,160 1,885,554 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,986 204,773 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,811 378,124 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,899 74,210 1 Omani rial OMR 1,515,142 1,500,189 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,377 413,863 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 334,119 333,649 1 South African rand ZAR 33,447 33,640 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,936 13,844 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,138 7,086 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,137 158,659 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,463 44,075 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,770 380,086 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,440 154,005 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,550,263 1,535,952 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,271 445,493 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,465 474,184 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,255 19,088 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,335 406,292 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,251 106,316 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,746 81,110 100 Thai baht THB 1,785,769 1,776,510 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,989 136,991 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,077 405,431 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 822,142 814,553 1 euro EUR 676,959 670,299 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,319 106,881 1 Georgian lari GEL 215,141 213,091 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,110 34,780 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,753 8,677 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,228 169,954 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,878 339,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,298 995,377 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,568 62,068 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,297 165,086 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,045 3,062

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,374 rials and $1 costs 725,330 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,839 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,27-1,30 million rials.

