Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 11

Economy Materials 11 October 2025 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 4 currencies dropped compared to October 9.

The official rate for $1 is 582,899 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,959 rials. On October 9, the euro was priced at 670,299 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 11

Rial on October 9

1 US dollar

USD

582,899

577,518

1 British pound

GBP

777,589

773,316

1 Swiss franc

CHF

727,288

720,086

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,284

61,142

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,637

57,817

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,649

89,762

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,568

6,504

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,720

157,255

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,900,160

1,885,554

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,986

204,773

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,811

378,124

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,899

74,210

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,515,142

1,500,189

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,377

413,863

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

334,119

333,649

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,447

33,640

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,936

13,844

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,138

7,086

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,137

158,659

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,463

44,075

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,770

380,086

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,440

154,005

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,550,263

1,535,952

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,271

445,493

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,465

474,184

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,255

19,088

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,335

406,292

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,251

106,316

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,746

81,110

100 Thai baht

THB

1,785,769

1,776,510

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,989

136,991

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,077

405,431

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

822,142

814,553

1 euro

EUR

676,959

670,299

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,319

106,881

1 Georgian lari

GEL

215,141

213,091

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,110

34,780

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,753

8,677

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,228

169,954

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,878

339,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,298

995,377

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,568

62,068

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,297

165,086

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,045

3,062

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,374 rials and $1 costs 725,330 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,839 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,27-1,30 million rials.

