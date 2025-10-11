Uzbekistan, EU discuss expansion of strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, during her visit to Brussels, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

"We discussed ways to further expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union, which is currently developing dynamically across political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian areas," Mirziyoyeva stated.

"Particular attention was given to advancing concrete projects and initiatives. We emphasized the importance of fully leveraging the new opportunities emerging for collaboration, including at the Central Asian regional level. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership with the EU," she added.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EU countries has been growing dynamically. The portfolio of investment projects with leading European companies exceeds 30 billion euros. Uzbekistan is a major beneficiary of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank is opening a regional office in Tashkent.