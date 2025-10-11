Push30 project strikes chord with Azerbaijan’s education employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ Over 1,000 education employees in Azerbaijan have already applied to the Science and Education Workers Trade Union and Push30 – Pilot Project, Adil Gasimov, CEO of Push30 company, told the media before the project presentation ceremony, Trend reports.

He said that in general, there are very good opinions about this project.

"More applications have been received than we expected. I'm very pleased that so much interest has been shown in today's event and that so many participants are here. This shows that the project, being implemented by us together with the Science and Education Workers Trade Union, is already bringing positive results. Of course, more accurate figures will be known after the event," the CEO explained.

He emphasized that this project is of a principled nature.

"The work of education employees requires a lot of patience, and we really want to bring balance and energy to their lives. Therefore, the more people there are, the better. At the first stage, we planned 3,000 people. More than 1,000 people have already applied. We think we can bring these numbers to the level we want," Gasimov added.

Push30 is a corporate wellness program in Azerbaijan that provides employees with a single subscription to a network of over 250 fitness centers, gyms, yoga studios, and pools. The program, which also includes access to sports events, tournaments, and fitness-related content, aims to boost employee productivity and well-being by making it easier for them to access a variety of wellness facilities and activities.

