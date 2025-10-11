Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs brainstorm Middle East situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The situation in the Middle East and issues arising from the agreement on Gaza were discussed during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The conversation also appreciated Türkiye's successful mediation efforts in this important agreement.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

