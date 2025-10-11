Azerbaijani professor elected first vice president of World College of Maxillofacial Surgery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Chairman of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery at the Azerbaijan Medical University, Professor Chingiz Rahimov, has been elected First Vice President of the World College of Maxillofacial Surgery (ICMFS) for the 2025–2027 term, Trend reports.

The elections were held during the ICMFS General Assembly in Baku.

“Dear Prof Chingiz

Heartiest congratulations on being elected as the first- Vice President of ICMFS for the term 2025-2027 during the general assembly of the ICMFS held on 10 October 2025 at Baku, Azerbaijan.

We hope under your leadership, ICMFS will scale great heights,” the statement reads.