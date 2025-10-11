Azerbaijani judokas win six medals at Open Asian Judo Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Open Asian Judo Championships have kicked off in Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition, six Azerbaijani judokas reached the podium.

Tofiq Mamedov (-66 kg) and Gultaj Mamedalieva (-52 kg) won gold, defeating all their opponents. Silver medals were claimed by Guseyn Allahyarov (-60 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (-57 kg), while Elshan Asadov (-66 kg) and Ibrahim Aliyev (-73 kg) took bronze.

The Azerbaijani team at the Open Asian Championship includes a total of 25 judokas.