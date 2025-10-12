Azerbaijan invited to Peace Summit in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan has been invited to attend the Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on the occasion of the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement, Trend reports.

The US State Department sent official invitations to participating countries. In addition to Azerbaijan, the expanded list of invitees includes Spain, Japan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada.

The summit is scheduled to take place on Monday and aims to consolidate efforts toward lasting peace in the region.