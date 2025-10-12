Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekneftegaz reports solid results from key project initiatives

Economy Materials 12 October 2025 05:10 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekneftegaz reports solid results from key project initiatives

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 12. As part of its localization program, Uzbekneftegaz JSC has achieved significant results, producing a total of products worth 10.2 trillion soums ($887 million) across 14 major projects, Trend reports.

These included important items such as winter diesel fuel, a new type of aviation fuel, and locally produced gas chromatographs.

Uzbekistan produced goods worth nearly 9.2 trillion soums ( $800 million) under 16 projects from January through August this year. Over this period, 7 new types of products and services were introduced, and production capacities were expanded for 9 types of products.

By the end of 2025, production from 21 projects is expected to reach 10.3 trillion soums ($896 million). High-tech products planned include polypropylene, turbodetander, and gas turbine engine repair services, and a new type of polyethylene compound.

Localization efforts are also being implemented through international partnerships:

  • Rossari Biotech (India) for the production of MDEA chemical reagents;
  • Turbogaz Innovative Solutions for the repair of turbodetander equipment;
  • Saspian Drilling Fluids (Azerbaijan) for the localization of drilling reagents;
  • Drill-flot Asia to provide servicing for well repair equipment;
  • NKZ (Russia) for the production of chemical products in the Qashqadaryo region.

The localization program not only reduces import dependence but also supplies the domestic market with high-quality, competitive products, contributing to the sustainable growth of Uzbekistan’s economy.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more