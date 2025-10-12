Uzbekneftegaz reports solid results from key project initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 12. As part of its localization program, Uzbekneftegaz JSC has achieved significant results, producing a total of products worth 10.2 trillion soums ($887 million) across 14 major projects, Trend reports.

These included important items such as winter diesel fuel, a new type of aviation fuel, and locally produced gas chromatographs.

Uzbekistan produced goods worth nearly 9.2 trillion soums ( $800 million) under 16 projects from January through August this year. Over this period, 7 new types of products and services were introduced, and production capacities were expanded for 9 types of products.

By the end of 2025, production from 21 projects is expected to reach 10.3 trillion soums ($896 million). High-tech products planned include polypropylene, turbodetander, and gas turbine engine repair services, and a new type of polyethylene compound.

Localization efforts are also being implemented through international partnerships:

Rossari Biotech (India) for the production of MDEA chemical reagents;

Turbogaz Innovative Solutions for the repair of turbodetander equipment;

Saspian Drilling Fluids (Azerbaijan) for the localization of drilling reagents;

Drill-flot Asia to provide servicing for well repair equipment;

NKZ (Russia) for the production of chemical products in the Qashqadaryo region.

The localization program not only reduces import dependence but also supplies the domestic market with high-quality, competitive products, contributing to the sustainable growth of Uzbekistan’s economy.