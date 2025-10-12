Azerbaijani judokas win four medals on first day of Lima Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Judo Grand Prix has begun in Lima, Peru, with Azerbaijani athletes claiming one silver and three bronze medals on the opening day, Trend reports.

Kyonul Aliyeva (-48 kg) secured bronze by defeating Portugal's Catarina Costo on waza-ari points in the third-place match. Akhmed Yusifov (-48 kg) took silver after losing 0:1 in the final to Israel's Ishak Ashpis.

Bronze medals were also won by Ruslan Pashayev (-66 kg), who beat Brazil's Robert Lima, and Rashad Elkiyev (-66 kg), who overcame Ukraine's Nikita Goloborodko.

The Azerbaijani team finished the first day of the tournament with a total of four medals.