Enagás, Cemex join forces to develop maritime CO₂ transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Enagás, through its subsidiary Scale Green Energy, has signed a collaboration agreement with cement producer Cemex to develop integrated solutions for the maritime transport of CO₂ captured from cement manufacturing, Trend reports.

The partnership also explores the potential for CO₂ transport via pipelines, aiming to advance the decarbonisation of the industrial sector.

Under the agreement, the companies will develop the full CO₂ value chain, from capture at Cemex facilities in Spain to transport by sea in a liquefied state to licensed storage sites in southern Europe. Scale Green Energy will design a new-generation vessel with a 20,000 m³ capacity, enabling flexible and efficient connections to various operational storage points across the Mediterranean.

“This partnership to develop integrated logistics for the maritime transport of CO₂ represents an opportunity for Enagás and Cemex to jointly lead innovation to help decarbonise industry, boosting competitiveness and supporting Spain’s role in achieving the European Commission’s 2030 target of capturing 50 million tonnes of CO₂,” said Jesús Saldaña, Enagás General Manager of Business Development and Investee Companies.

Benjamín Cabrera, Director of Cement and Technology Operations at Cemex Spain, added: “Large-scale logistics solutions are essential for safely, efficiently, and competitively handling CO₂ volumes. This agreement lays the foundations for pioneering infrastructure connecting Cemex plants in Spain with the main storage hubs in the Mediterranean, strengthening our carbon capture projects.”

The collaboration marks a strategic step in Cemex’s decarbonisation roadmap, particularly in reducing emissions that are difficult to abate, and aligns with the company’s “Future in Action” strategy to develop technological and logistical solutions for CO₂ capture, transport, and storage.