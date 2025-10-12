Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 11.

The official rate for $1 is 587,115 rials, while one euro is valued at 682,157 rials. On October 11, the euro was priced at 676,959 rials.

Currency Rial on October 12 Rial on October 11 1 US dollar USD 587,115 582,899 1 British pound GBP 784,513 777,589 1 Swiss franc CHF 734,513 727,288 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,736 61,284 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,000 57,637 1 Danish krone DKK 91,226 90,649 1 Indian rupee INR 6,609 6,568 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,868 158,720 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,911,707 1,900,160 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,836 205,986 100 Japanese yen JPY 388,633 383,811 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,441 74,899 1 Omani rial OMR 1,524,824 1,515,142 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,212 416,377 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 335,969 334,119 1 South African rand ZAR 33,540 33,447 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,088 13,936 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,225 7,138 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,295 160,137 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,812 44,463 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 380,135 378,770 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,564 155,440 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,561,476 1,550,263 1 Singapore dollar SGD 452,645 449,271 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 481,461 478,465 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,413 19,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 280 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,889 410,335 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,267 107,251 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,285 81,746 100 Thai baht THB 1,797,654 1,785,769 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,005 137,989 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,215 408,077 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 828,089 822,142 1 euro EUR 682,157 676,959 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,032 108,319 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,757 215,141 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,438 35,110 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,859 8,753 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,048 171,228 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 345,199 342,878 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,395 999,298 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,645 62,568 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,493 166,297 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,042 3,045

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,332 rials and $1 costs 724,113 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,828 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,023 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,27-1,30 million rials.

