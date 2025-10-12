Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12

Economy Materials 12 October 2025 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 12

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 11.

The official rate for $1 is 587,115 rials, while one euro is valued at 682,157 rials. On October 11, the euro was priced at 676,959 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 12

Rial on October 11

1 US dollar

USD

587,115

582,899

1 British pound

GBP

784,513

777,589

1 Swiss franc

CHF

734,513

727,288

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,736

61,284

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,000

57,637

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,226

90,649

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,609

6,568

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,868

158,720

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,911,707

1,900,160

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,836

205,986

100 Japanese yen

JPY

388,633

383,811

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,441

74,899

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,524,824

1,515,142

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,212

416,377

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

335,969

334,119

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,540

33,447

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,088

13,936

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,225

7,138

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,295

160,137

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,812

44,463

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

380,135

378,770

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,564

155,440

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,561,476

1,550,263

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

452,645

449,271

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

481,461

478,465

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,413

19,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

280

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,889

410,335

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,267

107,251

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,285

81,746

100 Thai baht

THB

1,797,654

1,785,769

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,005

137,989

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,215

408,077

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

828,089

822,142

1 euro

EUR

682,157

676,959

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,032

108,319

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,757

215,141

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,438

35,110

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,859

8,753

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,048

171,228

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

345,199

342,878

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,395

999,298

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,645

62,568

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,493

166,297

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,042

3,045

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,332 rials and $1 costs 724,113 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,828 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,023 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,09 -1,12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,27-1,30 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more