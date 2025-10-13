Uzbekistan firms thrive in Afghan market, showcasing success
Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are strengthening private sector ties, with Uzbek companies securing over $60 million in contracts during 2025 events in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif. Business meetings in Tashkent brought together hundreds of entrepreneurs to explore trade, joint projects, and investment opportunities across key sectors.
