Uzbekistan firms thrive in Afghan market, showcasing success

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are strengthening private sector ties, with Uzbek companies securing over $60 million in contracts during 2025 events in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif. Business meetings in Tashkent brought together hundreds of entrepreneurs to explore trade, joint projects, and investment opportunities across key sectors.

