Kyrgyzstan, Japan chart new paths for co-op in medicine, education, IT, and mining

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Ravshanbek Sabirov, Director of the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Shinji Tarutoko, Chairman of the Kyrgyz–Japan Economic Cooperation Association, Advisor to the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Japan, and former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, and discussed expanding cooperation in medicine, education, information technology, and the mining industry, Trend reports via the agency.

The meeting was also attended by Hideki Goda, Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, Michinori Yotsuhashi, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Yaizu, and representatives of Japanese companies IB System and Okikai.

Particular attention was paid to a project to establish a medical center for early cancer diagnosis using Japanese technologies. The sides also discussed launching a pilot educational program to train students according to Japanese standards.

The Japanese side expressed interest in receiving support from the National Agency for the Implementation of Initiatives in the Mining Sector. Preparations for the upcoming Kyrgyz-Japanese business forum, to be held within the framework of the "Central Asia + Japan" summit, were also discussed, along with the possibility of signing a bilateral agreement on mutual protection and promotion of investments.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and implementing high-tech projects aimed at developing Kyrgyzstan’s innovative economy and human capital.