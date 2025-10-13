Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran set sail on multimodal container Ssrvice for Western route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran are working on multimodal container service technologies as part of the Western route, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia in Baku, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for organizing our trilateral meeting on infrastructure cooperation aimed at strengthening transport connectivity in the region. I would also like to thank the Iranian side for finding the opportunity to come with such a representative delegation. And I would like to express my gratitude to both sides for the joint work we are doing on the development of the Western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor. The success of this work depends on our joint efforts," he said.

Overchuk noted that Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran are working together on issues related to increasing the capacity of road border crossing points.

At the end of last year, an intergovernmental agreement was signed with Azerbaijan on cooperation to develop transit traffic along the North-South corridor, the main goal of which is to establish a stable cargo flow. An agreement signed in 2023 with Iran on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section is being implemented. Satellite measurements are being taken, levelling work is underway, and the results are being processed. As part of the Western route of the North-South corridor, the railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran are working on multimodal container service technologies," he said.