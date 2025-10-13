Kyrgyzstan set to roll out VAT application on imports from EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kubanychbek Ysabekov, met with representatives of importing companies, major suppliers, and business associations and discussed the determination and application of the value-added tax (VAT) base for goods imported from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the service.

The meeting focused on cases where the risk management system identifies high-risk indicators for imports. Business representatives noted that the current procedure requires clarification and proposed revising certain TN VED codes to better reflect the specifics of imported goods and ensure accurate tax valuation.

Ysabekov emphasized that, under Cabinet Resolution No. 533 of August 28, 2025, the application of the VAT base for high-risk supplies now extends to all importers, including distributors.

The parties agreed to continue consultations and review business proposals for potential adjustments to the regulatory framework to create a more transparent and equitable VAT calculation mechanism, balancing the interests of the state and entrepreneurs.