Iran predicts gas reduction volume from new solar power plant rollouts

Iran’s new solar power plants will cut natural gas use by 124 million cubic meters per year, according to Oil Minister Abbas Aliabadi. The move will also prevent 257,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. Iran’s renewable energy capacity stands at 2,550 megawatts, with 2,030 megawatts coming from solar.

