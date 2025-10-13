Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran need to develop harmonized transport infrastructure, Overchuk says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran need to develop a harmonized transport infrastructure, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said at a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that, based on data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia, 176,761 international transport vehicles crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani section of the state border in the first half of 2025.

"This exceeds last year's figures by 10 percent. The volume of cargo traffic increased by 13 percent and amounted to 680 million tons," Overchuk said.

Overchuk also stressed that the further development of the western route of the North-South international transport corridor requires joint work to expand bottlenecks and remove existing barriers.

"To increase the attractiveness of the western route of the North-South international transport corridor, we need to develop a harmonized transport infrastructure between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran and create equal conditions for all conscientious carriers when crossing state borders. The joint work of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran to strengthen transport connectivity is a key element in the development of our good-neighborly relations and growing trade ties.

We have a lot of interesting work ahead of us aimed at forming a common commodity market with barrier-free logistics and harmonized rules.

We are creating the best competitive conditions for commodity producers and exporters in our countries. This work will result in additional opportunities for our economies to expand, new jobs to be created, incomes to rise, and people's lives to improve," he said.