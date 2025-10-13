Slovenia’s industrial production declines slightly
Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia
Slovenia’s industrial sector saw a slight decline in August, with total production falling 0.6 percent from July. While manufacturing showed modest growth, energy and mining sectors experienced notable decreases, reflecting mixed trends across the country’s industries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy