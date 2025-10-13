Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament visits Pakistan to attend key trilateral meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A delegation from the Azerbaijani parliament, led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, has left for a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to participate in the third trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was met at Islamabad International Airport by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and other officials.