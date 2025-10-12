Azerbaijan won tough fight to host Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges – Sanan Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan is hosting the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ), which unites judicial associations from nearly 100 countries, said Sanan Hajiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Judges of Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Trend reports.

He noted that hosting this event in Azerbaijan is an indicator of the country's growing international standing.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan has been implementing judicial and legal reforms. The reforms aimed at ensuring the independence of the judiciary, carried out over the past two years in particular, have received high praise from the international judicial community.

Last year, in Cape Town, Azerbaijan, despite objections from several countries, won the right to host this event by secret ballot after a tough fight.

Holding the Assembly in Azerbaijan is of paramount importance in terms of showcasing the reforms being implemented in the country, presenting its reality, and promoting our culture worldwide," he added.