Kapital Bank receives the “Great Place to Work” certification for the third time

Kapital Bank, one of the largest employers among the country’s financial institutions, has once again been awarded the international “Great Place to Work” certification, confirming its consistent success in maintaining high employee satisfaction and workplace standards. Kapital Bank has become the first and only company in the country to receive this certification three times, reflecting its strong corporate culture and commitment to employee well-being.

It should be noted that Great Place to Work is an international research and consulting organization operating in more than 60 countries that evaluates companies based on employee feedback. The certification is granted only to organizations that demonstrate outstanding results, assessing the quality of the work environment, employee motivation, development opportunities, and the effectiveness of internal communication.

Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer at Kapital Bank, Fargana Mammadova, emphasized that this achievement is the result of mutual trust and support between the bank and its employees. “For the third consecutive year, Kapital Bank has received the international Great Place to Work certification. For us, this is not just an award, but a sincere reflection of our corporate environment as seen through the eyes of nearly six thousand employees. What matters most to us is that every team member feels valued and has real opportunities for growth and well-being. The high results we achieved across more than 20 criteria are clear proof that our approach has earned international recognition.”

This achievement not only reaffirms Kapital Bank’s commitment to employee satisfaction and its people-centered organizational culture but also strengthens its leadership position both nationally and internationally. Moving forward, the bank will continue to support employee development, enrich the workplace environment, and nurture a strong team spirit.

