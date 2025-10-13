EBRD doubles down on green growth in Uzbekistan via Ipak Yuli Bank
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Uzbekistan’s green transition by providing financing to Ipak Yuli Bank. The funds will back projects that enhance energy efficiency, expand renewable energy, and promote sustainable resource use across the country.
