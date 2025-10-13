Iran's Aghajari company elevates crude oil production
In March–September 2025, Iran’s AOGPC boosted oil output by 31,000 barrels per day. The company completed over 58 operations on oil and gas wells. It also produced 3.62 million barrels using MOT and MOS equipment in the South Oil Zones.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy