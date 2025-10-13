Iran's Aghajari company elevates crude oil production

In March–September 2025, Iran’s AOGPC boosted oil output by 31,000 barrels per day. The company completed over 58 operations on oil and gas wells. It also produced 3.62 million barrels using MOT and MOS equipment in the South Oil Zones.

