Establishment of rule-of-law state remains strategic priority of our national policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 12 October 2025 19:49 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The establishment of a rule-of-law state in the Republic of Azerbaijan remains a strategic priority of our national policy, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Trend reports.

“Comprehensive measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the role of the administration of justice as the primary guarantor of human rights protection. As a result of the consistent reforms undertaken in our country, the judicial efficiency has improved, citizens’ access to justice has expanded, and the independence of judges has been further solidified,” the head of state added.

