France announces new government

World Materials 13 October 2025 01:04 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Wikipedia

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 12, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the composition of the new government, which includes 19 ministers, the Elysee Palace said in a statement, Trend reports.

The new government's key positions are as follows:

1. Laurent Nunes - Minister of the Interior
2. Catherine Vautrin - Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans' Affairs
3. Jean-Pierre Farandou - Minister of Labour and Solidarity
4. Monique Barbut - Minister of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature
5. Gérald Darmanin - Minister of Justice
6. Roland Lescure - Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty
7. Serge Papin - Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Commerce, Crafts, Tourism, and Purchasing Power
8. Annie Genevard - Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Food Sovereignty
9. Edouard Geffrey - Minister of National Education
10. Jean-Noël Barrot - Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs
11. Rachida Dati - Minister of Culture
12. Stéphanie Rist - Minister of Health, Family, Autonomy, and Disability Affairs
13. Naima Moutchou - Minister of Overseas Territories
14. Françoise Gatelle - Minister of Territorial Planning and Decentralization
15. Amélie de Montchalin - Minister of the Civil Service and Public Accounts
16. Philippe Baptiste - Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Space
17. Marina Ferrari - Minister of Sport, Youth, and Community Life
18. Philippe Tabaro - Minister of Transport
19. Vincent Jeanbrune - Minister of Urban Development and Housing Policy

