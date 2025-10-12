Mastercard pushes envelope with innovative fintech initiatives in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard has unveiled a series of new fintech initiatives in Uzbekistan, including the launch of the country’s first virtual BNPL card — ZOOD Card. In an exclusive interview with Trend, Denis Filippov, General Manager of Mastercard, shares insights on the company’s latest digital solutions, partnerships, and plans to enhance cross-border payments and financial inclusion across the region.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register