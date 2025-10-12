Mastercard pushes envelope with innovative fintech initiatives in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Photo: Mastercard
Mastercard has unveiled a series of new fintech initiatives in Uzbekistan, including the launch of the country’s first virtual BNPL card — ZOOD Card. In an exclusive interview with Trend, Denis Filippov, General Manager of Mastercard, shares insights on the company’s latest digital solutions, partnerships, and plans to enhance cross-border payments and financial inclusion across the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy