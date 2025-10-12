Today, justice demands collaboration more than ever - Chairman of Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We are delighted to welcome representatives of the International Association of Judges to Baku, said Inam Kerimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Trend reports.

According to Kerimov, the participation of representatives of the international judicial community in this event is not only a sign of respect for Azerbaijan's judicial system but also recognition of the high level of rule of law in the country.

"After restoring our independence, Azerbaijan began building its own judicial system based on the principles of justice and legality. Holding this event this year is especially significant for us—we are celebrating the 5th anniversary of the restoration of territorial integrity and the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

The head of the Supreme Court noted that today, justice demands collaboration more than ever.

"The International Association of Judges always emphasizes the importance of preserving the rule of justice and the law. We must adapt to modern realities and do everything possible to ensure that justice fully fulfills its mission. Integrity, honesty, and wisdom must remain our guiding principles. We must also contribute to resolving issues that transcend national borders," stated Kerimov.