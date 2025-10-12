Baku hosts 67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony is currently underway at the Baku Congress Center.

At the invitation of Inam Kerimov, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council, a number of local government officials are also participating in the ceremony.

Among the guests are Interior Minister Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, Head of the State Security Service Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Justice Minister Farid Akhmedov, Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva, and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Law Enforcement Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov.

The international event will conclude on October 17.