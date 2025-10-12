Kyrgyzstan taps solar, hydropower, and efficiency to slash emissions by 2035
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
These measures are part of Kyrgyzstan’s broader strategy to transition toward cleaner energy, improve energy efficiency, and align with international climate goals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy