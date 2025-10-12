Azerbaijan tallies volume of payments on securities
From January through September 2025, the NDC paid 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion) for government bonds and 782 million manat ($460 million) for Central Bank notes. Government bonds made up 66 percent, Central Bank notes 24 percent of total payments. Corporate bonds and dividends covered 4 and 6 percent, totaling about $68 million and $118 million respectively.
