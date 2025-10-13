Azerbaijan's tea output hits rough patch amid export-import climb in 8M2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 492 tons of tea worth $4.5 million. During the same period, the country imported 8,861 tons of tea valued at $54.5 million. Tea made up 0.03 percent of total exports and 0.36 percent of total imports.

