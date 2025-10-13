Kazakhstan outlines plans for significant growth in gas production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Gas production in Kazakhstan could rise from 59 billion cubic meters in 2024 to 74 billion cubic meters by 2029–2030, Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of state-owned gas company QazaqGaz, said during the "Future of Gas: Key to the Energy Transition" session at the XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, Trend reports.

The analysis delineated in the session underscores that this expansion will be underpinned by the advancement of novel sectors and augmented production at current facilities, accentuating the pivotal function of gas in the domestic energy matrix.

Zhamaуov also outlined a series of reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and sustainability in the sector, including the introduction of new gas consumption standards for households, automated metering systems with remote data transmission, long-term pricing for gas used in oil, gas, and chemical projects, simplified procedures for transferring gas infrastructure to QazaqGaz, and measures to reduce barriers for small businesses connecting to the gas network.

QazaqGaz serves as the principal entity in Kazakhstan's gas sector, embodying the sovereign interests within the domestic and global gas arenas.