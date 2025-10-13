Azerbaijan throws light on Horadiz-Aghband road and railway construction schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Construction of the Horadiz-Aghband road and railway is planned to be completed next year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

Mustafayev emphasized that this crucial transport infrastructure will not only form a new branch of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors but will also create a new route linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

The Horadiz-Aghband road and railway is a major infrastructure project in Azerbaijan to construct a 110.4 km railway and a connecting highway in the country's liberated territories, with the aim of establishing the Zangezur Corridor. This project includes the construction of nine stations, over 500 engineering structures such as bridges and tunnels, and is designed to connect Azerbaijan's mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As of September 2025, the project is nearing completion, with freight transport already underway on a portion of the line to the Araz Valley Industrial Park.